A 70-Year-Old's Fight For Tribal Women's Property Rights In Himachal Pradesh

Meet Rattan Manjary Negi, 70, who is the hope of hundreds of women in the area of Kinnaur in the state of Himachal Pradesh. As per ‘Wajib-ul-Arz’ –also called ‘Rivaaj-e-Aam’, a patriarchal law, women have no right to inherit and the entire property goes to male members—the brothers in the family. This customary law has been prevalent since 1926, both in the districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul, Spiti.

Negi, daughter of Col. P.N. Negi, who was also commissioned within the British Indian Army, is known for her long battle to get rid of this archaic custom.