75 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In West Bengal

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 21,17,701 on Sunday as 75 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

No fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The state now has 1,351 active cases, while 20,94,823 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 124 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding the discharge rate was at 98.92 per cent.

The positivity rate was at 1.36 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 5,507 sample tests, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,66,41,812.

(With PTI Inputs)