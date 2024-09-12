National

45 Indians Inducted Into Russian Army Discharged, Says MEA; 50 More To Be Rescued

During his visit to Moscow in July, PM Modi raised the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin who had assured that Russia would discharge any and all Indians who had been misled and falsely inducted in the Russian Army. However, fifty more Indian nationals are yet to be rescued as they are still on battlefields in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine war. It has been told that efforts are underway to rescue them.