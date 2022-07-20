Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
434 New Covid Cases In J&K; Mask Mandate Reimposed In Jammu

The infection tally in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 4,57,951 while the death toll stands at 4,761, they said. Of the new cases, 248 were reported from Jammu and 186 from Kashmir, officials said.

Fresh cases in Jammu & Kashmir PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 8:21 pm

Jammu and Kashmir continued to see substantial rise in new Covid cases as 434 fresh infections were reported on Wednesday, while one more person died due to the viral disease, officials said.

There are 1,724 active cases of the disease in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,51,466, officials said. There are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

Amid the spike in new cases, the Union Territory administration has made wearing of face mask mandatory in Jammu district, officials said. On Tuesday, face masks were made compulsory in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, and Ramban districts in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Death Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
