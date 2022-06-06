4 Family Members Killed After Motorcycle-Truck Collision In MP

A woman, her two minor children and her brother were killed after their motorcycle collided head-on with a mini-truck in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Monday.

The motorcycle caught fire after the accident which took place on Sunday evening on the Indore-Khandwa Road, Simrol police station in-charge R N S Bhadoria said. Lokesh Makwana (20), who was driving the two-wheeler, suffered injuries and burns and died on the spot, he said.

His sister Puja (25), her seven-month-old son and daughter, aged 8, suffered serious injuries. The woman died at a hospital in Mhow town nearby, while her two children succumbed during treatment in another medical facility in Indore city, the official said. The truck driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind. Efforts were on to nab him, the police said.

