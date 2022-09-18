Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
306 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka on Sunday reported 306 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the cumulative infections and fatalities to 40,61,463 and 40,234 respectively so far, said the Health Department.

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 8:14 pm

The day also saw 293 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,17,441, according to a bulletin.

Active cases stood at 3,746, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 145 cases.

Other districts, too, reported infections, including 28 in Mysuru, 25 in  Shivamogga, 15 in Ramanagara, 14 each in Dakshina Kannada and Belagavi, and 11 in Chikkamagaluru.

The two deaths occurred in Shivamogga and Tumakuru, the bulletin said.

Bagalkote, Bidar, Davangere, Gadag, Kodagu and Yadgir reported zero infection and nil death.

A total of 20,255 samples were tested, they include 15,401 using RT-PCR methods, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.89 crores, it said.

The number of those vaccinated rose to 11.94 crores, with 2, 127 people being inoculated today, it added.

(Inputs from PTI)

