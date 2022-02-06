Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

279 New COVID-19 Cases Registered In Puducherry

These cases were spread across Puducherry (192), Karaikal (68), Yanam (14) and Mahe (five), he said.

279 New COVID-19 Cases Registered In Puducherry
279 New COVID-19 Cases Registered In Puducherry

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 4:39 pm

Puducherry witnessed a slide in the number of daily COVID-19 cases with 279 new infections reported on Sunday, taking the total caseload in the Union Territory to 1,64,186.
       

On Saturday, the UT had registered 344 coronavirus cases. In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the 279 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,292 samples during the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Sunday.
       

These cases were spread across Puducherry (192), Karaikal (68), Yanam (14) and Mahe (five), he said. There are 4,152 active cases in the UT, with 96 patients admitted in hospitals taking treatment while the remaining 4,056 patients are recovering in home isolation.
       

Related stories

Adani Group, EdgeConnex Partner To Set Up Data Centre In Mumbai

Highway Construction To Be Speed Up To Meet Next Fiscal's Target, Says Giridhar Aramane

'Her Voice Doesn't Resonate' Was Bollywood's First Reaction To Lata Mangeshkar

A 51-year-old man from Puducherry succumbed to COVID-19 infection raising the overall death toll to 1,948. Sriramulu said 756 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged during the last 24 hours, while the overall recoveries were 1,58,096.
       

He said the health department has tested 21,76,864 samples so far and has found 18,23,475 samples out of them to be negative. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 12.17 per cent, while fatality and recovery rates were 1.19 per cent and 96.28 per cent, respectively.
       

The health department has administered a total of 15,43,264 doses till now that comprised 9,23,983 first doses, 6,09,942 second and 9,339 booster doses, the director said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Puducherry COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Union Ministers Pay Tributes To Lata Mangeshkar

Union Ministers Pay Tributes To Lata Mangeshkar

Goa CM, Other Leaders Condole Lata Mangeshkar's Death

Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar To Be Cremated At Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Lata Mangeshkar Death: Fans Demand Renaming Her Birth Colony In Indore After Her

EC Opens Up Physical Campaigning Events; Ban On Roadshows, Processions Continues

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

U.S. Army soldiers with the 18th Airborne Corps. have their temperature taken as part of a health screening before boarding a plane for deployment to Europe from Fort Bragg, N.C.

Posturing In A New Cold War

Indian cricket team players celebrate after beating England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals. India won for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India Beat England For Fifth Title

Jennifer Garner dances during a roast after being named

Hollywood Star Jennifer Garner Celebrated As Hasty Pudding's Woman of Year

A giant statue of 11th-century social reformer and saint, Ramanujacharya that has been named 'Statue of Equality' is seen after it was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Gulliver's Serendipitous Adventure In Brobdingnag, Or India's New-found Love Of Gigantia

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi