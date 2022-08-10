21kg Ganja Seized, Two Arrested

Two persons were arrested on charges of possessing 21 kg ganja in their high-end car here on Wednesday, police said.



Based on the information, police carried out a vehicle check in the city and intercepted the car, with Delhi registration near the market in Saibaba Colony.

On search, police found 21 kg of ganja and arrested 55-year-old Veer Shivkumar, a textile merchant from Tirupur, and daily wage worker Karthik (34) hailing from Nilgiris district, police said.

The duo was supposed to supply ganja to college students and guest workers, police said.

Police also seized Rs 2.40 lakh cash from their possession and impounded the car.

Both, coming from Ooty, were produced before a court and remanded to custody, they said.

(Inputs from PTI)