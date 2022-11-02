Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

2,400 Kg MD Drug Seizure Case: Mumbai Cops Attach Properties Worth Rs 19.58 Crore Of Prime Accused

The seized properties include two flats and nine commercial units located in a highrise in suburban Dahisar. Six bank accounts, containing Rs 1.14 crore, operated in the name of family members of the prime accused were also attached, the official said. 

Drugs (Representative Image)
Drugs (Representative Image) Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 8:40 pm

Mumbai crime branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Wednesday attached properties worth Rs 19.58 crore of the prime accused in the 2,400 kg MD drug haul case in which eight persons were arrested earlier this year, an official said. 

The seized properties include two flats and nine commercial units located in a highrise in suburban Dahisar. Six bank accounts, containing Rs 1.14 crore, operated in the name of family members of the prime accused were also attached, the official said. 

"We have attached his property and will submit the report to the state government," the ANC official added. 

The prime accused in the case is a chemistry post-graduate who was arrested along with others between March and June for allegedly selling mephedrone manufactured in his factory in Ambernath in Thane district. He was allegedly trying to set up a pharmaceutical unit in Gujarat as a front to manufacture the synthetic stimulant. 

Police had conducted multiple raids in Nalasopara in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai and also busted a factory at Bharuch in Gujarat.

The 1,200 kg of raw material was recovered from the Bharuch-based factory in August, which was used to make mephedrone or MD. The haul took the quantum of the total drug seizure to 2,400 kg worth Rs 4,853 crore, police had said earlier.

In August, the ANC seized 701 kg of MD from Mumbai and arrested six persons. Their interrogation led ANC to the Bharuch factory.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Drugs Worth Rs 15 Crore Seized From UP Vehicle In Assam, 2 Arrested

Latest Crypto News: Cryptos Blamed For Rise In Drug Trade, Jump.trade Partners With Twitter

Best Synthetic Urine To Pass A Drug Test: Fake Urine Reviews & Usage Guide

Tags

National Drug Seizure Case Maharasthra Government Mumbai Police Law Enforcement Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

Anu Aggarwal: I Moved To Yoga In 1997, Just After I Vanished From The Film Industry When I Was Still A Top Contender

Anu Aggarwal: I Moved To Yoga In 1997, Just After I Vanished From The Film Industry When I Was Still A Top Contender