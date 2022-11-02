2,400 Kg MD Drug Seizure Case: Mumbai Cops Attach Properties Worth Rs 19.58 Crore Of Prime Accused

Mumbai crime branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Wednesday attached properties worth Rs 19.58 crore of the prime accused in the 2,400 kg MD drug haul case in which eight persons were arrested earlier this year, an official said.

The seized properties include two flats and nine commercial units located in a highrise in suburban Dahisar. Six bank accounts, containing Rs 1.14 crore, operated in the name of family members of the prime accused were also attached, the official said.

"We have attached his property and will submit the report to the state government," the ANC official added.

The prime accused in the case is a chemistry post-graduate who was arrested along with others between March and June for allegedly selling mephedrone manufactured in his factory in Ambernath in Thane district. He was allegedly trying to set up a pharmaceutical unit in Gujarat as a front to manufacture the synthetic stimulant.

Police had conducted multiple raids in Nalasopara in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai and also busted a factory at Bharuch in Gujarat.

The 1,200 kg of raw material was recovered from the Bharuch-based factory in August, which was used to make mephedrone or MD. The haul took the quantum of the total drug seizure to 2,400 kg worth Rs 4,853 crore, police had said earlier.

In August, the ANC seized 701 kg of MD from Mumbai and arrested six persons. Their interrogation led ANC to the Bharuch factory.

-With PTI Input