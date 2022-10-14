Friday, Oct 14, 2022
185 Covid-19 Cases, One Death In Karnataka

A total of 10,136 samples were tested in the state including 7,079 using RT-PCR methods, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.93 crore.

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 10:30 pm

Karnataka on Friday reported 185 fresh COVID-19 cases and one related death taking the total positives and fatalities to 40,66,542 and 40,250 respectively.

The day also saw 133 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,23,300, according to a health bulletin.

Active cases stood at 2,950, it said.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for the maximum number of 116 cases. Other districts too reported fresh infections.

The lone death reported in the state today occurred in Dakshina Kannada whereas 11 districts reported zero infections and zero fatalities.

The number of vaccinations done in the state rose to 12 crore, with 13,881 people being inoculated on Friday, it added.

-With PTI Input

