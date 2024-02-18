14,000 projects Worth Rs 10 Lakh Crore Ready For Implementation At Uttar Pradesh GBC: Minister

"Under this policy, the developers will receive the most significant relief in the form of a reduction in the conversion fee for land use. For townships developed in areas with a population of more than five lakhs and less than 10 lakhs, there will be a 25 per cent rebate in the conversion fee, while for areas with a population of fewer than five lakhs, the reduction could go up to 50 per cent. Furthermore, private developers will be eligible for township development," he added.

Asked about the renewable energy sector, he said UP has witnessed notable advancements in the realm of RE over the past seven years during which it has successfully augmented its capacity to a cumulative 4,300 MW, with 2,100 MW harnessed from solar energy and 2,200 MW from bioenergy.