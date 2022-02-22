Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
10 Deaths, 428 New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha

The state had logged 388 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Monday.

Covid-19 Vaccination (photo for representational purposes only) PTI Photo

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 8:02 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,83,297 as 428 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, while 10 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,036, the Health department said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.81 per cent, and 136 children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 52,672 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.


       

Six out of the new fatalities were in the Sundargarh district. The state had logged 388 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Monday.


       

There are 4,955 active COVID-19 cases and 1,095 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,69,253, it added.

With PTI inputs.

