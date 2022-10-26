Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Who Didn't Shower For 60 Years Passes At 94 After Bathing Few Months Back

Amou Haji refrained from taking shower in the fear of "getting sick", according to IRNA News. It has also been revealed that some "emotional setbacks in his youth" was the reason that made him that made him stern about not taking a bath with water or soap.

World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji
World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 8:13 am

94-year-old Amou Haji, also popularly known as the "dirtiest man in the world" who refrained from washing himself for more than half a century, passed away on October 23 in the village of Dejgah in Iran's southern province of Fars, as per media reports.

Haji refrained from taking shower in the fear of "getting sick", according to IRNA News. It has also been revealed that some "emotional setbacks in his youth" was the reason that made him that made him stern about not taking a bath with water or soap.

However, a few months ago, the residents of the Dejgah village forced him to wash for the first time.

The social media platforms are flooded with Haji's images and the netizens a still in doubt whether his "non-bathing" record was for real.

According to a report published in Tehran Times,  Haji would eat roadkill, smoke a pipe filled with animal excrement, and believed that cleanliness would make him ill.

Some pictures on social media also show him smoking multiple cigarettes at once.

Owing to his unique record, a short documentary titled 'The Strange Life of Amou Haji' was made in 2013, describing his life.

Related stories

Pune: Woman Made To Bathe In Public As Per Ritual, Police Books Husband And In Laws

Book Excerpt: Forest Bathing In Kerala

2 Kids Drown In Saryu River While Bathing

Tags

International Dirtiest Man World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Bathing Iran
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Significance And Trends Of Muhurat Trading At BSE, NSE On Diwali

The Significance And Trends Of Muhurat Trading At BSE, NSE On Diwali

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film