World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Who Didn't Shower For 60 Years Passes At 94 After Bathing Few Months Back

94-year-old Amou Haji, also popularly known as the "dirtiest man in the world" who refrained from washing himself for more than half a century, passed away on October 23 in the village of Dejgah in Iran's southern province of Fars, as per media reports.

Haji refrained from taking shower in the fear of "getting sick", according to IRNA News. It has also been revealed that some "emotional setbacks in his youth" was the reason that made him that made him stern about not taking a bath with water or soap.

However, a few months ago, the residents of the Dejgah village forced him to wash for the first time.

The social media platforms are flooded with Haji's images and the netizens a still in doubt whether his "non-bathing" record was for real.

According to a report published in Tehran Times, Haji would eat roadkill, smoke a pipe filled with animal excrement, and believed that cleanliness would make him ill.

الإعلان عن وفاة الرجل الملقّب بـ(أقذر شخص في العالم) لأنه لم يستحم منذ 50عام.

لم يستحم كل هذه المدة خوفاً من المرض، وهو إيراني أعزب اسمه "عمو حاجي" شره في التدخين، أخذه أهل القرية قبل أشهر ليستحم بالقوة ومات بعدها بعمر 94عام في قرية "دجة" غرب إيران وذلك بحسب وسائل إعلام إيرانية pic.twitter.com/u1itceW9eo — لحظات - MOMENTS (@mennts) October 25, 2022

Some pictures on social media also show him smoking multiple cigarettes at once.

Owing to his unique record, a short documentary titled 'The Strange Life of Amou Haji' was made in 2013, describing his life.