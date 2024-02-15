Concerns

Subianto has been recognised as a polarising figure and the striking allegations of him being involved in cases of army torture and civil rights abuses have certainly raised concerns. The kidnapping and torture of pro-democracy activists in 1998, and civil rights abuses in Papua and East Timor where a 1983 massacre saw hundreds of people being killed in the Timorese village of Kraras involved Prabowo’s orders. Although many of his men were tried and convicted, he has denied all allegations and not been convicted. He was ousted from the army in 1998, following which he went into a self-imposed exile. Out of the 22 activists kidnapped that year, 13 are still missing. Prabowo was previously banned from entering the US, until he was made the Defence Minister by Jokowi in 2019.

Jokowi has also been criticised for going against democratic ideals, and sliding into the dictatorial and dynastic heritage of Indonesian politics. His 36-year-old Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s running as Prabowo’s vice-president has also raised grave concerns. At the time of the endorsements, for becoming a vice presidential candidate, one had to be 40 years or older. To enable Gibran to run, the Constitutional Court of Indonesia led by Gibran's uncle-in-law, in October 2023, made a controversial ruling that added an exception to the minimum age for individuals who had been elected as regional leaders. Four days later, on 21 October 2023, the Golkar party which had been part of Subianto’s coalition declared Gibran as the party's vice-presidential candidate although he was still part of PDI-P.

The entire political nexus has raised concerns alongside Subianto’s history of human rights violations. Many fear Indonesia’s descent into yet another dynastic dictatorial era is imminent with Subianto as the President, while others seem to be influenced by his overt rebranding which has been considered a strategic inevitability with Jokowi sidelined now.