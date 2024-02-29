‘War Crimes Committed By All Parties' In Israel-Gaza War, Says UN Human Rights Chief

United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said on Thursday that all parties involved in the Israel-Gaza war had committed war crimes and argued that those guilty should be investigated and held accountable.

Turk told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, as cited by news agency Reuters: "Clear violations of international human rights and humanitarian laws, including war crimes and possibly other crimes under international law, have been committed by all parties."

"It is time - well past time - for peace, investigation and accountability."