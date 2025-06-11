US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details

Moreover, as per the new deal, tariffs on Chinese goods will rise to 55 per cent from the 30 per cent levy that was settled in Switzerland during talks in May. According to Reuters, this new tariff encompasses a 10 per cent baseline "reciprocal" tariff, a 20 per cent tariff for fentanyl trafficking and a 25 per cent tariff reflecting pre-existing tariffs. China, in turn, would charge a 10 per cent tariff on US imports.