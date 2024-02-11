United States

Top Broadway Shows To Celebrate Valentine's Day This Year

Treat your loved one to an unforgettable Valentine's Day (and beyond) with tickets to one of these sensational Broadway shows.

Harshita Das
Harshita Das

February 11, 2024

Photo: Image: Pinterest
info-icon

Looking for the perfect Valentine's Day plan? Look no further than the bright lights of Broadway! Treat your sweetheart to an unforgettable evening filled with romance, laughter, and breathtaking performances.

Here's a roundup of the most enchanting Broadway shows happening this Valentine's Day (and beyond):

1. Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Step into the dazzling world of Moulin Rouge for an unforgettable journey of love and passion. With mesmerizing performances and iconic pop hits, this Tony-winning musical promises an immersive experience like no other.

Starring: Derek Klena, Boy George

Location: Al Hirschfeld Theatre

Courtney Reed and Casey Cott in Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Courtney Reed and Casey Cott in Moulin Rouge! The Musical Photo: | Image: Broadway
info-icon
2. The Notebook

Experience the timeless love story of Allie and Noah live on stage. Based on the beloved novel and film, The Notebook delivers heartwarming moments and soul-stirring music that will leave you swooning.

Starring: Ryan Vasquez, Joy Woods

Location: Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre

Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez in The Notebook
Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez in The Notebook Photo: | Image: Broadway
info-icon
3. Back to the Future

Travel through time with Marty McFly in this electrifying musical adaptation of the iconic film. Filled with nostalgia and toe-tapping tunes, Back to the Future promises an exhilarating ride for you and your Valentine.

Starring: Roger Bart, Casey Likes

Location: Winter Garden Theatre

The cast of Back to the Future
The cast of Back to the Future Photo: | Image: Broadway
info-icon
4. & Juliet

Reimagine Shakespeare's classic tale with a modern twist. Join Juliet on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment, accompanied by chart-topping hits that will have you dancing in your seats.

Starring: Lorna Courtney, Austin Scott

Location: Stephen Sondheim Theatre

Lorna Courtney in & Juliet
Lorna Courtney in & Juliet Photo: | Image: Broadway
info-icon
5. Hadestown

Delve into the depths of the underworld with this haunting and enchanting love story. Featuring captivating music and spellbinding performances, Hadestown offers a captivating experience for audiences of all ages.

Starring: Jordan Fisher, Ani DiFranco

Location: Walter Kerr Theatre

Jordan Fisher and Solea Pfeiffer in Hadestown
Jordan Fisher and Solea Pfeiffer in Hadestown Photo: | Image: Broadway
info-icon

6. Aladdin

Embark on a magical carpet ride with Aladdin and Princess Jasmine in this dazzling Disney spectacle. With stunning visuals and unforgettable songs, Aladdin is the perfect choice for a romantic night out.

Starring: Michael Maliakel, Sonya Balsara, Michael James Scott

Location: New Amsterdam Theatre

Michael Maliakel, Sonya Balsara and Michael James Scott in Aladdin
Michael Maliakel, Sonya Balsara and Michael James Scott in Aladdin Photo: | Image: Disney Aladdin
info-icon

7. Chicago

Transport yourself to the Roaring 20s with this seductive and sensational musical. Filled with intrigue, passion, and unforgettable performances, Chicago is a must-see for any Broadway enthusiast.

Starring: Ariana Madix

Location: Ambassador Theatre

Chicago
Chicago Photo: | Image: Chicago the musical
info-icon

8. Days of Wine and Roses

Experience the nostalgia of 1950s New York with this heartfelt musical about love and family. Featuring powerhouse performances and soul-stirring music, Days of Wine and Roses is a touching tribute to enduring love.

Starring: Kelli O'Hara, Bria d'Arcy James

Location: Studio 54

Kelli O'Hara and Bria d'Arcy James in Days of Wine and Red Roses
Kelli O'Hara and Bria d'Arcy James in Days of Wine and Red Roses Photo: | Image: Days of Wine and Red Roses
info-icon

9. Wicked

Discover the untold story of the Witches of Oz in this spellbinding musical extravaganza. With its captivating storyline and breathtaking performances, Wicked is a must-see for theater lovers of all ages.

Starring: Alyssa Fox, McKenzie Kurtz

Location: Gershwin Theatre

Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz in Wicked
Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz in Wicked Photo: | Image: Wicked the musical
info-icon

10. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Immerse yourself in the magical world of Hogwarts with this captivating theatrical experience. Join Harry, Ron, and Hermione on a thrilling adventure filled with mystery, friendship, and the power of love.

Starring: Steve Haggard, Cara Ricketts

Location: Lyric Theatre 

A scene from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child musical.
A scene from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child musical. Photo: | Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
info-icon

11. Kimberly Akimbo

Explore the touching story of a teenage girl navigating life with a rare aging condition. Filled with humor, heart, and poignant moments, Kimberly Akimbo offers a unique and unforgettable theatrical experience.

Starring: Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley

Location: Booth Theatre

A scene from Kimberly Akimbo
A scene from Kimberly Akimbo Photo: | Image: @akimbomusical/Instagram
info-icon
