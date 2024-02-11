Top Broadway Shows To Celebrate Valentine's Day This Year

Looking for the perfect Valentine's Day plan? Look no further than the bright lights of Broadway! Treat your sweetheart to an unforgettable evening filled with romance, laughter, and breathtaking performances.
Here's a roundup of the most enchanting Broadway shows happening this Valentine's Day (and beyond):
1. Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Step into the dazzling world of Moulin Rouge for an unforgettable journey of love and passion. With mesmerizing performances and iconic pop hits, this Tony-winning musical promises an immersive experience like no other.
Starring: Derek Klena, Boy George
Location: Al Hirschfeld Theatre
2. The Notebook
Experience the timeless love story of Allie and Noah live on stage. Based on the beloved novel and film, The Notebook delivers heartwarming moments and soul-stirring music that will leave you swooning.
Starring: Ryan Vasquez, Joy Woods
Location: Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre
3. Back to the Future
Travel through time with Marty McFly in this electrifying musical adaptation of the iconic film. Filled with nostalgia and toe-tapping tunes, Back to the Future promises an exhilarating ride for you and your Valentine.
Starring: Roger Bart, Casey Likes
Location: Winter Garden Theatre
4. & Juliet
Reimagine Shakespeare's classic tale with a modern twist. Join Juliet on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment, accompanied by chart-topping hits that will have you dancing in your seats.
Starring: Lorna Courtney, Austin Scott
Location: Stephen Sondheim Theatre
5. Hadestown
Delve into the depths of the underworld with this haunting and enchanting love story. Featuring captivating music and spellbinding performances, Hadestown offers a captivating experience for audiences of all ages.
Starring: Jordan Fisher, Ani DiFranco
Location: Walter Kerr Theatre
6. Aladdin
Embark on a magical carpet ride with Aladdin and Princess Jasmine in this dazzling Disney spectacle. With stunning visuals and unforgettable songs, Aladdin is the perfect choice for a romantic night out.
Starring: Michael Maliakel, Sonya Balsara, Michael James Scott
Location: New Amsterdam Theatre
7. Chicago
Transport yourself to the Roaring 20s with this seductive and sensational musical. Filled with intrigue, passion, and unforgettable performances, Chicago is a must-see for any Broadway enthusiast.
Starring: Ariana Madix
Location: Ambassador Theatre
8. Days of Wine and Roses
Experience the nostalgia of 1950s New York with this heartfelt musical about love and family. Featuring powerhouse performances and soul-stirring music, Days of Wine and Roses is a touching tribute to enduring love.
Starring: Kelli O'Hara, Bria d'Arcy James
Location: Studio 54
9. Wicked
Discover the untold story of the Witches of Oz in this spellbinding musical extravaganza. With its captivating storyline and breathtaking performances, Wicked is a must-see for theater lovers of all ages.
Starring: Alyssa Fox, McKenzie Kurtz
Location: Gershwin Theatre
10. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Immerse yourself in the magical world of Hogwarts with this captivating theatrical experience. Join Harry, Ron, and Hermione on a thrilling adventure filled with mystery, friendship, and the power of love.
Starring: Steve Haggard, Cara Ricketts
Location: Lyric Theatre
11. Kimberly Akimbo
Explore the touching story of a teenage girl navigating life with a rare aging condition. Filled with humor, heart, and poignant moments, Kimberly Akimbo offers a unique and unforgettable theatrical experience.
Starring: Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley
Location: Booth Theatre