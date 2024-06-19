These 6 Chicago Museums Are Offering Free Entry On Juneteenth Holiday

Chicago History Museum: Open with free admission for Illinois residents on Juneteenth. Upcoming free days include June 23, 26, and 29, July 4 and 17, and August 28. The museum is always free for active-duty Chicago police and firefighters, Illinois teachers, residents under 18, and all children under 12.

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry: Open on Juneteenth, with free admission for Illinois residents. A full list of additional free days for 2024 is available on their website.

Museum of Contemporary Art: Open for regular hours and standard admission. The museum offers free admission every day to Illinois elementary and high school teachers and to all Illinois residents every Tuesday. Visitors under 18 always enter for free, and a pay-what-you-can policy is available.