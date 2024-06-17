United States

Juneteenth 2024: What To Know About Bank And Post Office Hours

Major banks and the United States Postal Service (USPS) will observe Juneteenth as a holiday, meaning their operations will be affected. If you have errands involving banking or postal services, it's crucial to plan accordingly.

As Juneteenth approaches this Wednesday, June 19, Americans are gearing up to celebrate the historic day marking the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the United States. This federal holiday, also known as America's Second Independence Day, holds significant cultural and historical importance, prompting closures and altered schedules across various sectors.

Bank And Post Office Closures

For those planning to handle banking transactions or mail shipments, it's crucial to note that banks and the United States Postal Service (USPS) will be closed nationwide on Juneteenth. This closure includes both branches of major banks such as Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, CitiBank, and JPMorgan Chase, as well as all USPS retail locations.

Mail And Package Delivery

While regular mail services will be suspended, Priority Mail Express remains operational, ensuring essential mail delivery throughout the holiday. Additionally, UPS and FedEx will maintain their usual pickup and delivery services on Juneteenth. Customers are advised to verify specific hours with local stores and service centres.

Business And Retail Operations

While banks and post offices will be closed, most retail stores, restaurants, and grocery outlets are expected to remain open, allowing individuals to observe the holiday while managing their daily needs.

Celebrating Juneteenth

Juneteenth commemorates the momentous announcement made by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger in Galveston Bay, Texas, in 1865, proclaiming freedom for more than 250,000 enslaved individuals in Texas, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect.

Since its federal recognition in 2021, Juneteenth has provided millions of Americans with a paid day off to reflect on and honor the end of slavery in the United States.

Why Is Juneteenth Important For Americans? Why Is It Celebrated As Freedom Day Or Emancipation Day?

