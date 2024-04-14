United States

Shooting At Baltimore Mall Sends Girl, 7, To Hospital

A seven-year-old girl was accidentally shot at Mondawmin Mall in Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

representative image
info_icon

A seven-year-old girl was hospitalised on Saturday after she was shot at a Baltimore shopping mall.

Baltimore police say the girl was shot Saturday afternoon at Mondawmin Mall. According to police, two groups at the mall got into an altercation, and an unidentified male fired a shot as he was running away that struck the girl in the upper body.

The girl, who was at the mall with her mother, was not the intended victim, officials said.

Police said she was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical but stable condition Saturday evening.

Authorities were searching for the suspect on Sunday.

Advertisement

In December, a man delivering packages at the mall was shot in the ankle at the mall's parking lot when he became caught between two groups of boys who were shooting at each other.

Police Provides Update On Shooting That Killed A 7-Year Old - Chicago Police Department
Chicago Shooting: 7-Year-Old Girl Killed, Several Injured At Family Gathering, Police Suspect Gang Involvement

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch