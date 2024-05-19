Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events

On November 16, 2023, Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, alleged in a lawsuit that Combs had subjected her to years of abuse, including physical assaults and sexual violence. Cassie, who signed with Combs' label in 2005 and had an on-and-off romantic relationship with him from 2007 for over a decade, claimed in the federal court filing that Combs had a history of uncontrollable anger and inflicted brutal beatings on her. The lawsuit further asserted that he coerced her into using drugs, compelled her to engage in sexual activities with other men, and raped her in her home when she tried to terminate the relationship in 2018. Combs, represented by his attorney, vehemently denied these allegations.