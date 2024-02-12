Richard Plauds’ Matchstick Eiffel Tower Model Gets Guinness World Record Title

Frenchman Richard Plaud received confirmation from Guinness World Records on Thursday that his 7.2-meter (23.6 ft) matchstick Eiffel Tower has officially claimed the record for the tallest matchstick structure. This recognition came after a day of disappointment when Guinness initially rejected his creation due to the type of matches used.

Plaud expressed his emotional journey throughout the week, having dedicated 4,200 hours over eight years to meticulously crafting his model from over 706,000 matches and 23 kilograms of glue. "For eight years, I've always thought that I was building the tallest matchstick structure," he shared with Reuters.