Richard Plauds’ Matchstick Eiffel Tower Model Gets Guinness World Record Title

Frenchman Richard Plaud received confirmation from Guinness World Records on Thursday that his 7.2-meter (23.6 ft) matchstick Eiffel Tower has officially claimed the record for the tallest matchstick structure. This recognition came after a day of disappointment when Guinness initially rejected his creation due to the type of matches used.
Plaud expressed his emotional journey throughout the week, having dedicated 4,200 hours over eight years to meticulously crafting his model from over 706,000 matches and 23 kilograms of glue. "For eight years, I've always thought that I was building the tallest matchstick structure," he shared with Reuters.
Initially, Guinness World Records deemed Plaud's tower ineligible because he had not utilized matches that were "commercially available." Plaud had begun his project using standard commercial matches but grew weary of manually removing the heads from each one. Seeking efficiency, he approached the manufacturer to inquire about purchasing the wooden sticks separately, leading Guinness to disqualify his attempt.
However, in a turn of events, Guinness reconsidered its decision and approved Plaud's record-breaking tower. Mark McKinley, director of central records services at Guinness World Records, expressed excitement over the approval, acknowledging that they may have been too stringent regarding the matchstick criteria. "Richard's attempt truly is officially amazing," McKinley remarked.
Plaud's perseverance and dedication have now been duly recognized, cementing his place in the annals of Guinness World Records history.