Oakland Grapples With Crime Surge, California Governor Newsom Steps In

Rising Crime Takes Toll

2023 saw Oakland grappling with a significant rise in property crime. Robberies jumped by 38%, burglaries increased by 23%, and motor vehicles thefts experienced a staggering 44% surge. This translates to roughly one in every 30 Oakland residents having their car stolen last year, according to a San Francisco Chronicle analysis.

The impact is palpable. National companies like In-N-Out and Denny's have opted to permanently close their Oakland locations citing safety concerns. Even healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente reported incidents of armed robberies and vehicle thefts targeting employees in downtown offices, leading them to implement security escorts. These measures highlight the pervasive fear and disruption caused by the crime wave.

The impact extends beyond large corporations. Local businesses like Kingston 11, a community food center, and Zona Latina Hn, a Latin American restaurant, have experienced firsthand the consequences of rising crime. Both establishments have suffered vandalism and burglary, incurring financial losses and deterring customers. The owner of Zona Latina Hn contemplates closure if the situation doesn't improve, reflecting the dire situation faced by many small businesses.