North Carolina Pulls Children Out Of Trails Carolina Camp After A 12-Year-Old Dies

A therapeutic wilderness camp in the mountains of North Carolina has been ordered to cease operations and evacuate campers following the death of a child on February 3rd. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued the order on Friday, expressing concerns about the safety and well-being of children at the Trails Carolina camp, located approximately 50 miles southwest of Asheville.

Trails Carolina describes itself as a wilderness therapy program designed to assist troubled children and teenagers. While the state has not disclosed the identity of the deceased child or provided details surrounding the death, the camp's website was inaccessible as of Friday afternoon. Parents have been informed of the situation, and campers have been temporarily placed under the care of the local department of social services.

"The death at Trails Carolina is tragic and concerning. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the child who died, and commit to them that we are conducting a thorough investigation with our county partners and will take every appropriate step based on the outcome of our and other investigations," stated the North Carolina DHHS.