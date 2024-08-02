New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals

A pet goods company, PawSafe.com conducted an analysis and discovered that "Luna" has become the most popular dog name in New York City. In 2023, 1.11% of all dogs licensed in the city were named Luna, surpassing other popular names such as Bella (1.01%), Coco (0.84%), Milo (0.76%), and Max (0.75%).
The appeal of the name Luna can be traced back to ancient Rome, where Luna was the goddess of the moon. Dog owners cite various reasons for choosing the name, from its historical roots to its pleasant sound.
Nicole Foley, who works in beauty product marketing, shared that she renamed her chihuahua-mix Luna after adopting her in 2020. Originally named Arya, Foley sought a new name with a similar sound and tone, settling on Luna.
Jaime Richichi, a luxury real estate broker and entrepreneur, adopted a chihuahua-terrier from Mexico in 2022. Initially planning to name the pup Sophie, Richichi quickly realized the name didn't suit the mischievous nature of the dog, who once destroyed a $1,000 pair of Valentino heels. She renamed her Luna, finding the name more fitting. Now almost three years old, Richichi's Luna has settled down and is described as "the friendliest, most loving dog."
Cristina, a New York University professor from Murray Hill, also found inspiration for the name Luna in her Boston terrier's energetic personality. Adopting the terrier from a family with allergies four years ago, Cristina renamed her from Chelsea to Luna, appreciating the name's feminine nature and easy pronunciation.
Another resident, Boris J., named his American bulldog Luna because of her resemblance to the moon. Rescued as a 3-month-old puppy from a drug dealer, Luna's grey coloring reminded Boris of the celestial body. Now five years old, Luna has become a cherished member of Boris's family.
The popularity of the name Luna reflects a broader trend among dog owners in New York City, with many finding the name to be a perfect fit for their beloved pets.