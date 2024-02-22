NASA Is Calling Volunteers For Its Simulated Mars Mission; Apply Now!

NASA is embarking on a groundbreaking mission to simulate life on Mars, and they're looking for volunteers to join the adventure. The space agency is seeking applicants for its second CHAPEA mission, where a crew of four will spend a year living and working inside the Mars Dune Alpha habitat at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The mission, slated to begin in the spring of 2025, aims to replicate the challenges and conditions astronauts will face on the red planet. The 1,700-square-foot habitat, designed to mimic Martian living quarters, will serve as a testing ground for growing crops, maintaining equipment, conducting experiments, and navigating simulated spacewalks.

To qualify for the mission, applicants must be healthy, nonsmoking US citizens aged between 30 and 55 years old, proficient in English, and possess a strong desire for adventure and contributing to NASA's Mars exploration efforts. Candidates must hold a master's degree in a STEM field or a related medical degree, along with professional experience in their field or significant piloting experience.