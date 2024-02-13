NASA All Set For Second Lunar Landing Mission With Spacecraft Odysseus

NASA is gearing up for its second lunar landing mission after a setback last month, with hopes pinned on a spacecraft named Odysseus, developed by a different company, to achieve the first touchdown on the moon for the United States in over fifty years.

Scheduled for liftoff atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 12:57 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Odysseus, also known as Odie, is poised to embark on its historic journey.

The upcoming mission aligns with NASA's broader vision for lunar exploration, which includes establishing a sustainable presence on the moon and laying the groundwork for future crewed missions. By leveraging partnerships with private companies through initiatives like the CLPS program, NASA aims to accelerate progress towards these ambitious goals.