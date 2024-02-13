NASA All Set For Second Lunar Landing Mission With Spacecraft Odysseus

NASA is gearing up for its second lunar landing mission after a setback last month, with hopes pinned on a spacecraft named Odysseus, developed by a different company, to achieve the first touchdown on the moon for the United States in over fifty years.
Scheduled for liftoff atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 12:57 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Odysseus, also known as Odie, is poised to embark on its historic journey.
The upcoming mission aligns with NASA's broader vision for lunar exploration, which includes establishing a sustainable presence on the moon and laying the groundwork for future crewed missions. By leveraging partnerships with private companies through initiatives like the CLPS program, NASA aims to accelerate progress towards these ambitious goals.
Launch and Trajectory
The spacecraft is expected to be propelled into an oval-shaped orbit around Earth, extending out to 380,000 kilometers (236,100 miles), described as a "high-energy fastball pitch towards the moon" by Intuitive Machines CEO Stephen Altemus. Once in Earth's orbit, Odysseus will detach from the rocket and initiate its solo venture, utilizing an onboard engine to chart a direct course towards the lunar surface.
Mission Timeline
Odysseus is anticipated to spend slightly over a week traversing through space, with plans to attempt a touchdown on the lunar surface by February 22. If successful, it would mark the first soft landing by a US spacecraft on the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.
Advertisement
Importance of the Mission
The launch of Odysseus comes on the heels of a failed lunar landing mission last month by Peregrine, developed by Astrobotic Technology, underlining the significance of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. This program, aimed at fostering private-sector involvement in lunar exploration, seeks to establish a sustainable presence for the US on the moon amidst global competition.
NASA's Approach
NASA's approach to lunar exploration involves embracing commercialization, encouraging competition among private companies to develop spacecraft more efficiently and affordably. This strategy, termed "forced innovation" by Altemus, aims to drive down the cost of lunar access while promoting rapid technological advancements.
Advertisement
Onboard Payload and Objectives
Odysseus will carry six NASA payloads, including scientific instruments to study the lunar environment and technology demonstrations. Additionally, commemorative objects and materials from private-sector companies will be onboard. The lander's mission objectives include landing near the moon's south pole, an area of interest believed to contain water ice.
Odds of Success
Intuitive Machines estimates an 80% chance of successfully landing Odysseus on the moon, citing lessons learned from past missions and a different architectural approach. A successful landing would set the stage for regular robotic trips to the moon, paving the way for future lunar exploration and potential human presence.
The mission holds promise not only for scientific discovery but also for advancing humanity's understanding of space and laying the groundwork for ambitious space exploration endeavor