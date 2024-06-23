NASA Alerts As Asteroid 2024 KN1, Size Of An 88-Foot Airplane, Approaches Earth!

NASA has classified asteroid 2024 KN1 as non-threatening, emphasizing that its trajectory will keep it at a safe distance from Earth, eliminating any risk of impact. Most near-Earth objects, including asteroids like 2024 KN1, follow orbits that ensure they remain harmless to our planet. However, NASA closely monitors a small subset of asteroids known as potentially hazardous asteroids, which have orbits that could bring them closer to Earth, posing a potential impact risk.