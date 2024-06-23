United States

NASA Alerts As Asteroid 2024 KN1, Size Of An 88-Foot Airplane, Approaches Earth!

NASA has issued an alert as asteroid 2024 KN1, similar in size to an 88-foot airplane, approaches Earth. Despite its close pass, NASA assures it poses no threat, highlighting ongoing efforts in asteroid monitoring and research.

NASA has issued an alert concerning asteroid 2024 KN1, which is approaching Earth. This asteroid, comparable in size to an 88-foot airplane, belongs to the Amor group and is expected to make a close approach on June 23, 2024, at 11:39 PM IST. It is traveling at a speed of around 16,500 kilometers per hour.

Despite its approach, asteroid 2024 KN1 will safely pass Earth at a distance of 5.6 million kilometers, approximately 14 times farther away than the Moon.

NASA has classified asteroid 2024 KN1 as non-threatening, emphasizing that its trajectory will keep it at a safe distance from Earth, eliminating any risk of impact. Most near-Earth objects, including asteroids like 2024 KN1, follow orbits that ensure they remain harmless to our planet. However, NASA closely monitors a small subset of asteroids known as potentially hazardous asteroids, which have orbits that could bring them closer to Earth, posing a potential impact risk.

To track these celestial bodies, NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) gathers data from observatories worldwide, including contributions from projects such as Pan-STARRS, the Catalina Sky Survey, and NASA's NEOWISE mission. Radar initiatives like JPL's Goldstone Solar System Radar Group also play a crucial role in monitoring these space rocks.

Astronomers' ongoing monitoring efforts, bolstered by contributions from amateur astronomers, are vital for comprehending and tracking these celestial bodies. This collaborative approach ensures early detection and evaluation of any potential impact risks posed by near-Earth objects.

The upcoming close approach of asteroid 2024 KN1 provides scientists with another opportunity to study these intriguing objects within our solar system. Continued advancements in technology and observational capabilities further enhance our understanding of near-Earth objects and their trajectories, thereby improving our ability to predict and mitigate any potential future risks.

