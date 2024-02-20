United States

Mom Of 3 Dies While Saving Children From Georgia House Fire

A GoFundMe campaign set up by Chasidy has garnered over $3,800 to assist Madison's family during this difficult time. The campaign serves as a tribute to Madison's bravery and the enduring impact of her selfless act.

February 20, 2024

An incident unfolded in Georgia as a 23-year-old mother died while trying to rescue her three Madison Summerville from a raging fire engulfing their home.

Madison Summerville, hailed as a hero by her family, noticed the blaze on Thursday and immediately sprang into action, according to her sister Chasidy Summerville. Despite her efforts, Madison succumbed to the flames.

Fire officials from Spalding County rushed to the scene on Old Atlanta Road, finding the house fully ablaze. While Madison managed to get one of her kids out, neighbors assisted in rescuing the other two children, reported ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

Spalding County Fire Marshal Rocky White commended Madison's courage, acknowledging her role in saving lives. Madison's sister described her as a vibrant and loving individual, highlighting her selflessness in helping others.

In a heartbreaking turn, Madison's own children were airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their conditions remain undisclosed.

Amber Morris, Madison's sister-in-law, shared the family's gratitude for those who aided in the rescue. Madison's brother, now tasked with caring for her children along with his own, expressed his deep appreciation for the community's support.

