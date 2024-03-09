Miss World Karolina Bielawska Reflects On What Qualities Does A Miss World Winner Need To Have: "We Are All Different"

Tonight, India is hosting the 71st Miss World pageant, marking the end of a 28-year hiatus. Competitors from 115 countries are competing for the prestigious crown. The event is taking place at the Jio World Centre in BKC, Mumbai, where last year's winner, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, will pass on her title to the new Miss World 2023.
The pre-launch conference, held at Hotel The Ashok in the capital, marked a significant moment in the event's history. It featured an impressive lineup of Miss World titleholders, including the reigning Miss World, Ms. Karolina Bielawska, as well as former winners such as Ms. Toni Ann Singh from Jamaica (the 69th Miss World), Ms. Vanessa Ponce De Leon from Mexico (the 68th Miss World), Ms. Manushi Chillar from India (the 67th Miss World), and Ms. Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico (the 66th Miss World). This gathering marked the first time these distinguished individuals came together to set the stage for the Grand Finale.
When inquired about the main qualities of a winner deserving of the Miss World crown, the current Miss World and 2022 pageant winner Karolina Bielawska said, "You are looking at all of us, we all have completely different qualities, and that’s the most beautiful thing.”
“Beauty is a subjective thing and so is the characteristic of every single person (or winner).
She emphasized on how each person possesses different qualities; some are sensitive and gentle, while others are strong, powerful, and exhibit strong leadership skills. Ultimately, “we all need each other.”
“Every Miss World is different and that is what is beautiful about it.”
She concluded with expressing anticipation to know what the future Miss World will be like and what qualities will she will poses.
The broadcast of the event will reach over 140 countries and territories. Representing India in this year's competition is 22-year-old Sini Shetty, the winner of Miss India World.