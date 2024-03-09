Miss World Karolina Bielawska Reflects On What Qualities Does A Miss World Winner Need To Have: "We Are All Different"

Tonight, India is hosting the 71st Miss World pageant, marking the end of a 28-year hiatus. Competitors from 115 countries are competing for the prestigious crown. The event is taking place at the Jio World Centre in BKC, Mumbai, where last year's winner, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, will pass on her title to the new Miss World 2023.

The pre-launch conference, held at Hotel The Ashok in the capital, marked a significant moment in the event's history. It featured an impressive lineup of Miss World titleholders, including the reigning Miss World, Ms. Karolina Bielawska, as well as former winners such as Ms. Toni Ann Singh from Jamaica (the 69th Miss World), Ms. Vanessa Ponce De Leon from Mexico (the 68th Miss World), Ms. Manushi Chillar from India (the 67th Miss World), and Ms. Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico (the 66th Miss World). This gathering marked the first time these distinguished individuals came together to set the stage for the Grand Finale.