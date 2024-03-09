Long Island Vegan Bakery Under Investigation For Allegedly Passing Off Dunkin' Doughnuts As Own

A Long Island-based vegan bakery has found itself at the centre of an investigation after allegations surfaced that it may have been passing off Dunkin' doughnuts as its gluten-free creations.

The controversy has ignited discussions about food safety and transparency in the culinary world.

The bakery in question, The Savory Fig, located in Patchogue and registered as a home processing business, has been under scrutiny following a viral Instagram post by CindySnacks, a speciality vegan grocer in Huntington.

The post, shared on March 4, featured a strawberry frosted doughnut adorned with tiny, purple and orange-coloured "D's," strikingly similar to Dunkin' Donuts' signature decoration.