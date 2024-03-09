Long Island Vegan Bakery Under Investigation For Allegedly Passing Off Dunkin' Doughnuts As Own

A Long Island-based vegan bakery has found itself at the centre of an investigation after allegations surfaced that it may have been passing off Dunkin' doughnuts as its gluten-free creations.
The controversy has ignited discussions about food safety and transparency in the culinary world.
The bakery in question, The Savory Fig, located in Patchogue and registered as a home processing business, has been under scrutiny following a viral Instagram post by CindySnacks, a speciality vegan grocer in Huntington.
The post, shared on March 4, featured a strawberry frosted doughnut adorned with tiny, purple and orange-coloured "D's," strikingly similar to Dunkin' Donuts' signature decoration.
Jonathan Stengel, co-owner of CindySnacks, expressed concern about the doughnuts supplied by The Savory Fig, suspecting them to be non-vegan and containing allergens such as gluten.
Stengel's Instagram post included a text message exchange with The Savory Fig's owner, Michelle Siriani, expressing his worries about the doughnuts' ingredients. Despite Siriani's denial of the doughnuts being from Dunkin', Stengel and his partner conducted a gluten test, which yielded a "high positive" result, as shared in the post.
In response, Stengel announced the termination of all ties with The Savory Fig and expressed regret for unknowingly providing its products to customers and family members. The severity of the situation prompted the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets to launch an investigation into the matter, following numerous complaints about The Savory Fig.
While home processors like The Savory Fig are exempt from certain food safety licenses, they are still required to register with the state and adhere to guidelines, including accurately labelling allergens in their products. However, Siriani has denied the allegations, claiming that the doughnut in question was not hers.