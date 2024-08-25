Inside MrBeast’s Controversy: How Recent Scandals Brought Down YouTube’s Most Popular Creator

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is not just a YouTube star—he’s a phenomenon. At just 26 years old, he boasts the highest subscriber count on YouTube, with a staggering 311 million followers. His videos, known for their viral challenges and massive giveaways, have earned him a fortune, with Forbes reporting annual earnings of $54 million in 2022. However, recent controversies have sparked intense debate about whether MrBeast’s brand can weather this storm or if it faces potential cancellation.