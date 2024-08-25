United States

Inside MrBeast's Controversy: How Recent Scandals Brought Down YouTube's Most Popular Creator

YouTube star MrBeast is facing serious backlash amid several controversies. Allegations include past use of offensive language, accusations of hiring a registered sex offender, and claims of faked content.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is not just a YouTube star—he’s a phenomenon. At just 26 years old, he boasts the highest subscriber count on YouTube, with a staggering 311 million followers. His videos, known for their viral challenges and massive giveaways, have earned him a fortune, with Forbes reporting annual earnings of $54 million in 2022. However, recent controversies have sparked intense debate about whether MrBeast’s brand can weather this storm or if it faces potential cancellation.

The Controversy

A History of Apologies MrBeast’s recent troubles began when an old video surfaced showing him using racial and homophobic slurs during his teenage years. The clip, which had resurfaced online, led to an immediate backlash. MrBeast swiftly issued an apology, acknowledging his past mistakes and expressing regret. His representative provided a statement, emphasising that MrBeast has evolved over the years and now recognises the power and responsibility of his platform.

The controversy intensified with serious allegations involving Ava Kris Tyson, a frequent collaborator on MrBeast’s channel. Tyson, who was popular among fans, faced criticism for her past online interactions with a minor. A video shared in June raised concerns about their communications, which included references to inappropriate content. MrBeast responded by cutting ties with Tyson and commissioning an independent investigation to address the allegations.

Further compounding the issue, former employee Jake Weddle accused MrBeast of hiring a registered sex offender, known internally as "Delaware." Weddle claimed that MrBeast was aware of Delaware’s criminal history, which included offences against minors, and had him wear a mask in videos to conceal his identity. This revelation led to widespread outrage and calls for accountability.

Public Backlash

Views and Subscriber Drop The controversies have had a visible impact on MrBeast’s popularity. His latest video, "7 Days Stranded In A Cave," has received a record 1.5 million dislikes, a stark contrast to the positive reception of his previous content. Social media analytics reveal a significant dip in subscriber growth and video views, with a 66.7% drop in follower count over the last month and a 6.1% decrease in video views.

Can MrBeast Survive The Scandal? 

Thomas Mustac, a senior publicist at OtterPR, believes that while MrBeast’s brand has faced challenges before, the current situation is more severe. "MrBeast’s loyal fan base is still active, but the increasing number of dislikes and negative attention could pose a threat if not managed properly," Mustac explains. He advises that MrBeast’s response to these controversies will be crucial, suggesting that transparency and direct communication with fans could mitigate damage.

Contrecia T. Tharpe, chief storyteller and strategist at FayeVaughn Creative, emphasises that MrBeast’s reputation for generosity and authenticity is valuable but may not be enough to offset the negative impact of these allegations. "To turn this around, MrBeast needs to address these issues openly and reaffirm his commitment to the values that initially gained him support," Tharpe states.

Stephanie Alston, president of BGG Enterprises, agrees that transparency is essential. She notes that sustained negative press could erode trust in MrBeast’s brand over time. "For someone as influential as MrBeast, maintaining a genuine connection with the audience is crucial," Alston adds. She recommends that MrBeast focus on authenticity and responsiveness to criticism to preserve his reputation.

In light of the controversies, MrBeast has taken steps to address internal issues within his organization. A confidential memo revealed that he has mandated a comprehensive assessment of his company’s culture and hired the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan to investigate the allegations of inappropriate behaviour. MrBeast has expressed a commitment to improving his leadership style and creating a safer and more supportive work environment for his employees.

