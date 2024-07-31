Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing

Is It Worth The Cost?

While GPT-5 is likely to offer improved technology, the big question is whether it will be worth the investment. Hooman Radfar, CEO of Collective, an AI platform for entrepreneurs, is weighing the cost against potential benefits. Radfar's team has seen their own AI models outperform GPT-4 in some tasks, but they are eager to see if GPT-5 can deliver better results and explain its reasoning more clearly.