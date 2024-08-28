Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back

Pizza Hut is being quite thoughtful for its customers who are moving houses by offering a unique solution to customers in select US cities. Starting today, the fast-food chain is giving away its new “Moving Box Table” with any large carryout pizza order. This limited-time promotion is designed to provide a convenient dining setup during the often-chaotic process of moving.
The “Moving Box Table” is a specially designed mini cardboard table that allows pizza lovers to enjoy their meal without the hassle of dining on the floor amid the moving boxes. According to Pizza Hut, this inventive solution is aimed at making mealtime more comfortable during one of the busiest seasons for moving.
Melissa Friebe, Pizza Hut’s Chief Marketing Officer, explained the motivation behind the promotion. “We recognize that pizza is a popular choice for many on moving day, but we understand the inconvenience of eating it on the floor. Our Moving Box Table is here to offer not just a delicious meal, but also a practical and enjoyable way to experience it during this hectic time,” Friebe said.
The offer is available starting today in Dallas, Charlotte, and Orlando—three cities noted for high relocation activity, according to Penske's 2023 Top Moving Destinations list.
These Pizza Hut locations offer Moving Table Box:
Dallas, Texas: 4540 Ross Avenue, Suite 130
Charlotte, North Carolina: 3215 Freedom Drive
Ocoee, Florida: 10880 West Colonial Drive
To receive the free Moving Box Table, customers must place a carryout order for a large menu-priced pizza. The promotion will continue while supplies last.