Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back

The offer is available starting today in Dallas, Charlotte, and Orlando—three cities noted for high relocation activity, according to Penske's 2023 Top Moving Destinations list.

These Pizza Hut locations offer Moving Table Box:

Dallas, Texas: 4540 Ross Avenue, Suite 130

Charlotte, North Carolina: 3215 Freedom Drive

Ocoee, Florida: 10880 West Colonial Drive

To receive the free Moving Box Table, customers must place a carryout order for a large menu-priced pizza. The promotion will continue while supplies last.