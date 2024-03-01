Human Remains Found In Florida May Be Linked To Teen Who Went Missing 20 Years Ago, Here Is What Happened

Authorities in Florida investigating a cold case dating back 20 years have uncovered what they suspect to be the remains of Autumn Lane McClure, a 16-year-old girl who disappeared in 2004.

During a news conference on Thursday, Volusia Sheriff Michael J. Chitwood stated that detectives recovered 99.9% of the remains during Wednesday's excavation of the burial site. The sheriff's office anticipates official identification soon and aims to determine the cause of death for the teenager.