Google Shares Popular Date Night Ideas Based On Valentines Day Search Trends In 2024

On Valentine's Day, Google shares insights into popular date night ideas for 2024 based on search trends across the USA. From adventurous activities like axe throwing to romantic gestures like spa retreats, these trends offer inspiration for last-minute romantic plans.

Saihaj Kaur Madan
February 14, 2024

Date Night Ideas Photo: Pexels
Do you have any plans in place to surprise your Valentine this year? Google has shared Valentine's Day trends for each state of USA, offering inspiration for any last-minute romantic gestures or content ideas.

Google has released updated summaries of Valentine's Day data, derived from search activity, indicating this year's popular trends and date ideas that people are seeking to celebrate Valentine's Day.

To begin with, Google has provided an updated map showcasing unique Valentine's date night ideas categorized by state.

These are the popular date night ideas for 2024 according to Google:

Popular Date Night Ideas For 2024

Activity

  • Go Karts

  • Indoor Go Karts

  • Axe Throwing

  • Mini Golf

  • Pottery Class

  • Roller Skating

  • Arcade

  • Bowling

  • Indoor Mini Golf

  • Cooking Class

  • Escape Room

  • Ice Skating

  • Aquarium

Relaxation

  • Spa

  • Spa Resort

Movie/Show

  • Movies

  • Outdoor Movies

  • Comedy Show

  • Movie Night With Meal

Cultural Activity

  • Aquarium

  • Botanical Garden

Food/Drink

  • Pizza

  • Coffee

  • Boat Dinner

Google also offered insights into the most popular flowers of the season to impress your lover.

Most Popular Flowers

  • Lego Flowers

  • Tulips

  • Paper Flowers

  • Carnations

  • Trader Joe's Flowers

While "Lego flowers" might not seem conventional, the trend data suggests their popularity. However, arranging them into a bouquet might not yield the same impressive effect.

Google's Valentine's Day Doodle Game

Google has updated its Google Doodle background image for the occasion, which, when clicked, directs users to a Valentine's Day chemistry quiz activation.

In theory, this quiz is designed to help you determine the type of person you might be compatible with. However, it's more about enjoyment than providing substantial insights.

