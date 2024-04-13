Florida Sawfish Die-Off: 38 Deaths In 2024 Raise Conservation Concerns

Smalltooth sawfish, characterized by their shark-like appearance and distinctive chainsaw-like mouth, are members of the elasmobranch group, which includes rays, skates, and sharks. Normally, the loss of about five mature adults per year is recorded, primarily due to accidental entanglement in fisheries. However, this year has seen an alarming surge, with 38 sawfish fatalities reported by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.