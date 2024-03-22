United States

First Genetically Modified Pig Kidney Successfully Transplanted Into Living Human Patient

The kidney, derived from a pig bred by eGenesis, was modified to remove genes incompatible with the human body and introduce human genes to enhance acceptance.

Advertisement

Harshita Das
Harshita Das
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
AP
Massachusetts General Hospital surgeons successfully transplanted pig kidney into human patient. Photo: AP
info_icon

Doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have successfully transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old man, marking a significant step forward in xenotransplantation - the use of animal organs in human patients.

This surgery, performed on Richard "Rick" Slayman, represents a major milestone in the fight against organ shortage. Over 100,000 people in the US alone wait for a life-saving kidney transplant, with thousands tragically succumbing before receiving one.

A%20pig%20kidney%20sits%20on%20ice%2C%20awaiting%20transplantation%20into%20a%20living%20human%20at%20Massachusetts%20General%20Hospital.
A pig kidney sits on ice, awaiting transplantation into a living human at Massachusetts General Hospital. Photo: AP
info_icon

Genetically Modified Pig Kidney Offers New Option

Slayman's transplanted kidney came from a pig specifically bred by eGenesis of Cambridge, Massachusetts. The pig underwent genetic modification to remove genes incompatible with the human body and introduce human genes to enhance acceptance. This approach aims to overcome the historical barrier of human immune system rejection of animal organs.

Advertisement

Promising Results, More Research Needed

Early signs are positive. The transplanted kidney began producing urine shortly after surgery, and Slayman is recovering well. However, doctors remain cautious, emphasizing the need for further studies with more patients to establish the long-term viability of this technique.

Work-Life Balance - Pinterest
Top 5 Countries With Best Work-Life Balance

BY Outlook International Desk

Compassionate Use Offers Hope for Desperate Patients

The medical community is optimistic. Dr. Parsia Vagefi, a leading transplant surgeon, hails this achievement as "a big step forward."  He, along with the MGH team, acknowledges the need for broader research before widespread adoption.

Slayman's case highlights the urgency for new solutions. He previously received a kidney transplant but faced complications requiring frequent, difficult dialysis procedures. The FDA granted special permission under "compassionate use" rules, allowing him access to this experimental treatment.

Advertisement

Surgeons%20perform%20the%20world%E2%80%99s%20first%20genetically%20modified%20pig%20kidney%20transplant%20into%20a%20living%20human%20at%20Massachusetts%20General%20Hospital.
Surgeons perform the world’s first genetically modified pig kidney transplant into a living human at Massachusetts General Hospital. Photo: AP
info_icon

The Future of Xenotransplantation

This successful transplant paves the way for a future where genetically modified animal organs bridge the gap in organ availability. With continued research and successful outcomes, xenotransplantation has the potential to save countless lives.

Albert Einstein College of Medicine received $1 billion donation. - AP
New York City Medical School Receives $1 Billion Donation; Announces Free Tuition

BY Harshita Das

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads