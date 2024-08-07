A recent study published in PLOS ONE proposes a revolutionary theory about the construction of Egypt's Great Pyramids: they were built using water power. This unexpected answer to a centuries-old question offers a new perspective on the engineering feats of ancient Egyptians.
Hydraulic lift system hypothesis
The study focuses on the Step Pyramid of Djoser, built approximately 4,500 years ago. Researchers present a theory that this pyramid was constructed using a unified water-powered hydraulic lift system. This contrasts with previous theories that suggested the use of ramps and levers.
Utilizing canals for construction
The new theory further posits that the pyramid’s architects leveraged nearby canals, similar to those used for irrigation, to aid in construction. The ancient Egyptians were well-known for their expertise in hydraulics, using canals for irrigation and barges to transport massive stones.
“Ancient Egyptians are famous for their pioneering and mastery of hydraulics,” the researchers wrote. “This work opens a new line of research: the use of hydraulic force to erect the massive structures built by Pharaohs.”
"Volcano" construction technique
The study suggests that pressurized water was used to float building stones to the upper levels of the pyramid through an internal shaftway, a method referred to as "volcano" construction. Evidence points to a sophisticated water filtration and hydraulic system at the Step Pyramid that purified and regulated water flow from nearby canals for practical uses.
Evidence and future research
The researchers believe the Step Pyramid was built downstream from a watershed, with the nearby Gisr el-Mudir enclosure acting as a sediment trap with an open check dam. They also discovered a potential dried-up ephemeral lake west of the pyramid, which likely fed the “Dry Moat” surrounding the pyramid complex and connected to a deep trench that brought water below ground and up into the pyramid’s internal shaft.
“We have uncovered a possible explanation for how the pyramids were built involving hydraulic force,” the report concludes. “The internal architecture of the Step Pyramid is consistent with a hydraulic elevation device never reported before.”
The researchers aim to conduct further research to understand the potential water lift system in more detail, opening new avenues in the quest to uncover the mysteries of ancient pyramid construction.