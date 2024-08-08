Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics

Athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics are not just showcasing their sports skills but also their fashion sense. The sports event have been a hub for fashion, with athletes flaunting everything from leotards to shoes. However, one of the most surprising and confidence-boosting accessories for competitors this year has been their manicures.
Top athletes, including track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson and Olympic gold medalists Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee, are ensuring their nails are immaculate as they aim for gold. In a unique move, the Olympic Village even houses a nail salon to cater to these grooming needs.
Despite the common belief that athletes should keep their nails short for optimal performance, many Olympians are sporting long, intricate acrylic nails. Dr. Danielle Adams Norenberg, head of psychology at the UK Sports Institute, supports this trend, explaining that polished nails can enhance an athlete's performance by boosting their confidence and self-expression.
“The athletes and the coaches themselves are considering their equipment to the absolute nth degree and they would not be taking a risk that would compromise their performance in that respect,” Norenberg said, addressing concerns about potential drawbacks.
Richardson, who won silver in the 100-meter final, displayed long, pointed nails adorned with the US flag. Nail artist Sophia Kinaya Haug, who has worked with Richardson, noted the athlete's influence on the trend. “She’s setting a new standard, saying you can express yourself and be bougie and beautiful on the track,” Haug said.
Similarly, Team USA’s Noah Lyles had the word “icon” painted on his nails, showcasing his unique style. Gymnasts Lee and Chiles also ensured their nails were competition-ready. Chiles sported a French tip with spots of blue, red, and gold, while Lee opted for $25 press-on nails with a French manicure. Chiles even shared that her nails help her maintain the right technique in gymnastics, saying, “My nails are too precious and too good-looking to be breaking.”
Lee, a brand ambassador for KISS’s Salon X-tend LED Soft Gel System, praised the product for its flexibility and strength, essential traits for a gymnast’s manicure.
Isabelle Knevett, fashion features editor of Women’s Health, emphasized the empowering effect of manicures, likening it to the boost one feels with new gym gear. “Everybody can relate to the experience of putting on a new pair of trainers or maybe a new set, and then you go to the gym and you lift a bit harder or you run a bit faster,” Knevett said.