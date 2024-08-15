DeSantis Continues 'Parental Rights' Campaign To Shape Florida Schools, Counter ‘Woke’ Ideology

Governor Ron DeSantis may have fallen short in his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, but his "parental rights" campaign continues to leave a lasting mark on Florida's education system. The governor has endorsed 23 school board candidates across 14 counties, taking aim at 14 incumbent members as part of his broader effort to counter what he describes as "woke" ideology in public schools.
The school board races, though officially nonpartisan, have become a battleground over "parents' rights," a movement that has gained momentum since the pandemic. Both political parties are vying for the support of suburban women, a key voting demographic, as the debate over classroom instruction on identity, race, and history intensifies.
Pinellas County: A microcosm of the battle
In Pinellas County, a swing district on Florida’s Gulf Coast, the school board race has become a flashpoint. Katie Blaxberg, a Republican and former legislative aide, is running for an open seat on the Pinellas County School Board. Her campaign, however, has been anything but smooth. Since announcing her candidacy, Blaxberg has faced online harassment, been labeled a child abuser, and had to increase security at her home.
Blaxberg, who supports school choice and parental involvement, believes the parents’ rights movement has gone too far. She has found herself at odds with the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, a conservative group that has criticized her online and posted personal information about her family. Despite the pressure, Blaxberg remains committed to her campaign, stating, “I don’t want to feel unsafe in my house, and I don’t want my children to feel unsafe, just because I’ve decided to run for public office.”
The outcome of the August 20 election could shift the political balance of the Pinellas County School Board, with three seats up for grabs. Pinellas County, historically a bellwether in Florida, has seen a rightward shift in recent years, reflected in the growing influence of conservative activists at school board meetings.
Republican support for school board candidates
Governor DeSantis, known for his culture war tactics, has embraced Moms for Liberty in their quest to gain control of school boards nationwide. At the group’s national conference in 2023, DeSantis emphasized the importance of "moms" in the 2024 election cycle, highlighting the role they play in shaping the future of education.
Danielle Marolf, a Pinellas County school board candidate, expressed gratitude for DeSantis’ endorsement, stating, “He knows who the true conservative is in my race.” Marolf, along with other Moms for Liberty-endorsed candidates Stacy Geier and Erika Picard, has received support from prominent Republican figures, including Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna.
Florida Faith Foundations, a group of pastors advocating for "biblically aligned candidates," has also thrown its support behind the conservative slate in Pinellas County. The group's president, Anthony McDaniel, has rallied for the election of conservative Christians to the school board, framing it as a response to what he describes as the "Spirit of Antichrist" in American society.
Liberal opposition
The conservative push for control over school boards has not gone unchallenged. Liberal advocacy groups have emerged to counter the influence of conservative candidates, with the Florida Democratic Party backing its own slate of 11 school board candidates. Critics argue that when conservative boards take power, they often target superintendents, leading to costly and disruptive changes within school districts.
Jennifer Jenkins, a Brevard County School Board member, has firsthand experience with this dynamic. After conservative members gained control of her board, the superintendent was ousted, a move that Jenkins says led to chaos and wasted taxpayer dollars. Now, Jenkins is focusing on a new political action committee, Educated We Stand, which aims to support candidates who oppose the rightward shift in education.