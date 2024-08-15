United States

DeSantis Continues 'Parental Rights' Campaign To Shape Florida Schools, Counter ‘Woke’ Ideology

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues waging a "parental rights" campaign to counter "woke" ideology in public schools. He has endorsed 23 school board candidates across 14 counties this cycle and targeted 14 incumbent members, as part of his agenda.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Photo: X
info_icon

Governor Ron DeSantis may have fallen short in his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, but his "parental rights" campaign continues to leave a lasting mark on Florida's education system. The governor has endorsed 23 school board candidates across 14 counties, taking aim at 14 incumbent members as part of his broader effort to counter what he describes as "woke" ideology in public schools.

The school board races, though officially nonpartisan, have become a battleground over "parents' rights," a movement that has gained momentum since the pandemic. Both political parties are vying for the support of suburban women, a key voting demographic, as the debate over classroom instruction on identity, race, and history intensifies.

Representative Image - null
Florida Girl Hit By Car On First Day Of School, Now Reported Stable

BY Outlook International Desk

Pinellas County: A microcosm of the battle

In Pinellas County, a swing district on Florida’s Gulf Coast, the school board race has become a flashpoint. Katie Blaxberg, a Republican and former legislative aide, is running for an open seat on the Pinellas County School Board. Her campaign, however, has been anything but smooth. Since announcing her candidacy, Blaxberg has faced online harassment, been labeled a child abuser, and had to increase security at her home.

Blaxberg, who supports school choice and parental involvement, believes the parents’ rights movement has gone too far. She has found herself at odds with the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, a conservative group that has criticized her online and posted personal information about her family. Despite the pressure, Blaxberg remains committed to her campaign, stating, “I don’t want to feel unsafe in my house, and I don’t want my children to feel unsafe, just because I’ve decided to run for public office.”

The outcome of the August 20 election could shift the political balance of the Pinellas County School Board, with three seats up for grabs. Pinellas County, historically a bellwether in Florida, has seen a rightward shift in recent years, reflected in the growing influence of conservative activists at school board meetings.

Republican support for school board candidates

Governor DeSantis, known for his culture war tactics, has embraced Moms for Liberty in their quest to gain control of school boards nationwide. At the group’s national conference in 2023, DeSantis emphasized the importance of "moms" in the 2024 election cycle, highlighting the role they play in shaping the future of education.

Laxman Narasimhan - x
Did Starbucks Ex-CEO Laxman Narasimhan's 6 PM Rule Cost Him His Job? Internet Speculates

BY Outlook International Desk

Danielle Marolf, a Pinellas County school board candidate, expressed gratitude for DeSantis’ endorsement, stating, “He knows who the true conservative is in my race.” Marolf, along with other Moms for Liberty-endorsed candidates Stacy Geier and Erika Picard, has received support from prominent Republican figures, including Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna.

Florida Faith Foundations, a group of pastors advocating for "biblically aligned candidates," has also thrown its support behind the conservative slate in Pinellas County. The group's president, Anthony McDaniel, has rallied for the election of conservative Christians to the school board, framing it as a response to what he describes as the "Spirit of Antichrist" in American society.

Liberal opposition

The conservative push for control over school boards has not gone unchallenged. Liberal advocacy groups have emerged to counter the influence of conservative candidates, with the Florida Democratic Party backing its own slate of 11 school board candidates. Critics argue that when conservative boards take power, they often target superintendents, leading to costly and disruptive changes within school districts.

Jennifer Jenkins, a Brevard County School Board member, has firsthand experience with this dynamic. After conservative members gained control of her board, the superintendent was ousted, a move that Jenkins says led to chaos and wasted taxpayer dollars. Now, Jenkins is focusing on a new political action committee, Educated We Stand, which aims to support candidates who oppose the rightward shift in education.

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow - null
Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. NED-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd T20I
  2. PNG-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd T20I
  3. New Zealand Central Contract: Devon Conway, Finn Allen Opt Out To Focus On Franchise Cricket
  4. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Jay Shah Says IND Will Not Host WC Amidst BAN Turmoil
  5. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
Football News
  1. English Premier League 2024/25 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  2. La Liga 2024/25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Opening Fixture Of Matchday 1 Fixtures On TV And Online
  3. Athletic Bilbao Vs Getafe, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Opening Fixture Of La Liga 2024-25 On Tv And Online
  4. Real Madrid Had To 'Suffer' In Super Cup Triumph, Says Boss Carlo Ancelotti
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe Makes Real Madrid Heavy Favourites To Repeat As Champions
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Survives On Hardcourt Return In First Game Since Paris Olympics
  2. Jiri Lehecka Stuns Daniil Medvedev To Reach Last 16 Of Cincinnati Open
  3. US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka, Stan Wawrinka, Thiem - All You Need To Know About Grand Slam Wild Cards
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Passes Alex Michelsen Test In Opener
  5. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
Hockey News
  1. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  2. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  4. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  5. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Akasa Air Passenger Falls Sick Mid Air, Dies Shortly After Flight's Emergency Landing At Bhopal Airport
  2. In A First, All-women India-Bangladesh Border Troops Exchange I-Day Greetings
  3. Kolkata Doctor's Final Diary Entry Hours Before Brutal Rape And Murder
  4. RG Kar Hospital Attack: 9 Arrested After Kolkata Police Releases Pictures Of Miscreants; BJP Seeks CM's Resignation
  5. Poems On Independence Day: For Our Soldiers And The Spirit Of India
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
  2. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  3. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
  4. Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94
  5. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
US News
  1. A Quick Look At The Life Of Famous Amos Cookies Founder And Literacy Advocate Wallace Amos
  2. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  3. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  4. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  5. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
World News
  1. A Quick Look At The Life Of Famous Amos Cookies Founder And Literacy Advocate Wallace Amos
  2. Who Is Ksenia Khavana, American-Russian Sentenced To 12 Years In Jail For Treason In Russia
  3. France: Rafale Aircraft Collides With Another Warplane During Training, 2 Pilots Dead
  4. Japan Lifts Megaquake Warning After 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake
  5. After Thavisin's Ouster, Thailand's Populist Pheu Thai Party Gets Endorsements For PM Candidate
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign