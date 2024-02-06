Cillian Murphy Rocks Striped Cardigan At London Screening, Channels Rat Pack Vibes

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy is known for his captivating performances and sartorial choices that push boundaries. As his critically acclaimed film "Oppenheimer" gears up for the Oscars, Murphy continues his tradition of headline-grabbing fashion moments.

His latest feat?

Rocking a stylish striped cardigan at a recent London screening, sending sartorial ripples through the fashion world.

Murphy graced the BFI screening with his presence, dressed to impress in a piece from YMC, a British brand known for its unique take on workwear-inspired apparel. The garment in question: the brand's iconic "Rat Pack" cardigan, a timeless style characterized by a full-placket closure and a sharp collar. Reminiscent of the Rat Pack's signature aesthetic in the 1960s, this piece has seen a recent resurgence in popularity, even catching the eye of Ryan Gosling during his "Barbie" promotions.

YMC, established in 1995, has carved a niche with its utilitarian designs imbued with subtle yet impactful details. Their philosophy of transforming everyday garments into statement pieces shines through in the "Rat Pack" cardigan. Murphy's choice featured a captivating interplay of horizontal and vertical stripes in navy and dark blue, adding a touch of playful personality. However, he wisely kept the overall look balanced by leaving the cardigan open, revealing a simple white tee underneath.

This wasn't just a fashion statement; it was a masterclass in understated elegance. For those seeking to emulate Murphy's style, YMC offers the "Rat Pack" cardigan in a plethora of colors, prints, and materials, catering to diverse preferences. From warm merino wool to more affordable acrylic options, there's a perfect match for every taste. While Murphy's exact striped version might be limited in availability, the brand boasts a wide range of other knitwear options readily available for purchase.

Murphy's fashion choices have consistently garnered attention, from his bold pre-SAG strike anti-Barbie looks to his sun-kissed red carpet appearances. This latest cardigan moment solidifies his status as a style icon who isn't afraid to experiment while staying true to his classic sensibilities. Whether you're a die-hard "Oppenheimer" fan or simply appreciate sharp menswear with a modern twist, Murphy's cardigan choice offers valuable inspiration.