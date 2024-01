Chita Rivera, a renowned Broadway icon, has passed away at the age of 91, as confirmed by her daughter in an official statement.

Rivera's daughter, Lisa Mordente, mentioned that her mother passed away peacefully in New York after a short illness.

"It is with great sadness that Lisa Mordente, the daughter of Chita Rivera, announces the death of her beloved mother who died peacefully on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 in New York after a brief illness," she said in a statement.