Captain Faces 10 Years In Prison For Fiery Deaths Of 34 People Aboard California Scuba Dive Boat

But Boylan's attorneys sought to pin blame on Glen Fritzler, who with his wife owns Truth Aquatics Inc., which operated the Conception and two other scuba dive boats, often around the Channel Islands. They argued that Fritzler was responsible for failing to train the crew in firefighting and other safety measures, as well as creating a lax seafaring culture they called “the Fritzler way”, in which no captain who worked for him posted a roving watch.