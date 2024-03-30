US Judge Dismisses Most Claims in Lawsuit Against Trader Joe's Over Dark Chocolate Heavy Metal Concerns

Other chocolate sellers, such as Godiva, Hershey, Lindt, and Mars, the maker of Dove chocolate, along with Trader Joe's, were also targeted in lawsuits over their dark chocolate products. The case, against Trader Joe's, consolidated five lawsuits from 17 different law firms. It alleged undisclosed levels of lead, cadmium, and arsenic, another heavy metal, in eight varieties of dark chocolate bars, citing the Consumer Reports study and independent laboratory testing.