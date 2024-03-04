Beloved NYC Celebrity Owl, Flaco, Mourned By Fans In Central Park Memorial

Dozens of saddened fans of Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl gathered in New York City on Sunday to bid farewell to the cherished celebrity creature who captured hearts as he soared around Manhattan after an unexpected escape from his zoo enclosure.

A touching memorial, complete with speeches, songs, and poems, took place in Central Park during the late afternoon, under what organizers described as Flaco's favorite oak tree.

Tragically, Flaco was discovered deceased on the Upper West Side on February 23, having seemingly collided with a building. Zoologists' examinations revealed traumatic impact injuries, though further tests are pending to determine if illness may have played a role.