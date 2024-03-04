Beloved NYC Celebrity Owl, Flaco, Mourned By Fans In Central Park Memorial

Dozens of saddened fans of Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl gathered in New York City on Sunday to bid farewell to the cherished celebrity creature who captured hearts as he soared around Manhattan after an unexpected escape from his zoo enclosure.
A touching memorial, complete with speeches, songs, and poems, took place in Central Park during the late afternoon, under what organizers described as Flaco's favorite oak tree.
Tragically, Flaco was discovered deceased on the Upper West Side on February 23, having seemingly collided with a building. Zoologists' examinations revealed traumatic impact injuries, though further tests are pending to determine if illness may have played a role.
For those who followed his daily movements and admired his majestic presence, Flaco's passing marked a heartbreaking conclusion. Fans shared countless photos and videos of the nearly 6-foot wingspan owl perched on various city fixtures, accompanied by his distinctive hoots.
Breanne Delgado, speaking at the memorial, expressed how Flaco symbolized hope during challenging times, bringing people together. David Lei, an avid birder, struggled to articulate the loss, lamenting the fate shared by many birds in the city who collide with tall buildings.
"Flaco was larger than life and is leaving behind a legacy to match," Lei said. "I thank him today, as I did every day I got to see him, for the joy, awe, and wonder he inspired in us throughout his journey."
Attendees also advocated for new laws to prevent bird collisions with buildings and to limit the use of rat poison, harmful to larger birds. Plans are underway to erect a statue of Flaco in Central Park to honor his memory.
Flaco's unexpected freedom came over a year ago when a vandal breached the Central Park Zoo's enclosure, allowing him to escape. Despite initial concerns for his survival, Flaco adapted swiftly, showcasing his hunting skills. After failed attempts to recapture him, zoo officials suspended their efforts.
Tributes for Flaco poured in from around the world following his demise.
Authorities are still pursuing the individual responsible for releasing him from his enclosure.