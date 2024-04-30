United States

Ashley Judd Advocates For Women’s Rights At UN General Assembly

Ashley Judd, known for her activism, spoke at the UN General Assembly, advocating for women's rights. Reflecting on the 30th anniversary of the Cairo conference, she highlighted the importance of women's control over their bodies.

Advertisement

Ashley Judd
info_icon

Actor Ashley Judd, known for her pivotal role in igniting the #MeToo movement with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein, delivered a powerful speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, championing the rights of women and girls to govern their bodies and live free from male violence.

As a goodwill ambassador for the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), Judd addressed the Assembly's commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the landmark document adopted at the 1994 Cairo conference. This document, for the first time, recognized women's right to control their reproductive and sexual health, emphasizing their autonomy in deciding if and when to conceive.

Advertisement

Judd lauded the Cairo program of action as a "glorious, aspirational document" that has profoundly influenced her advocacy over the past two decades. She recounted her experiences travelling the globe, shedding light on sexual and reproductive health and rights in various marginalized settings, including slums, brothels, and refugee camps.

The Cairo conference marked a significant shift in the focus of the UNFPA towards promoting individual choices for women and men, alongside supporting economic empowerment and education for girls. Research highlighted during the conference underscored the correlation between women's education and smaller family sizes.

While the Cairo conference recognized sexual and reproductive health and rights for women, it did not extend to sexual rights, which were acknowledged a year later at the 1995 UN Women's Conference in Beijing. Despite progress, contentious issues such as unsafe abortion persist, with governments grappling with the public health implications while refraining from endorsing abortion as a family planning method.

Advertisement

Judd shared anecdotes from her visits to various countries, including Madagascar and Turkey, where she encountered women facing exploitation and dire living conditions. She emphasized the root cause of such injustices as the systemic inequality faced by women and girls across social, cultural, and legal domains.

Expressing gratitude for the UNFPA's efforts in providing modern family planning choices, Judd highlighted the importance of women's agency in deciding when to have children and the need for the ability to refuse sex without facing repercussions.

Ashley and Naomi Judd - null
Ashley Judd Pays Tribute to Her Mother Naomi Judd In Heartfelt Post

BY Outlook Web Bureau

Natalia Kanem, executive director of UNFPA, celebrated the progress made over the past three decades, citing reductions in maternal mortality, increased contraceptive use, and declines in adolescent births and child marriages. However, Kanem cautioned against complacency, noting the slowing pace of progress and widening inequalities.

U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need to address persisting challenges such as high child mortality rates and inadequate access to family planning in many developing countries. Mohammed underscored the imperative of safeguarding sexual and reproductive health and rights, pledging to confront any attempts to roll back women's rights.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. Gurucharan Singh's On-Screen Son Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With 'TMKOC' Actor, Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Pant, Pandya In Running For Vice-Captaincy?
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, Facing Sexual Abuse Allegations, Likely To Get Suspended From Party