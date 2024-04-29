Affluent Americans Are Driving US Economy And Likely Delaying Need For Fed Rate Cuts

Economists calculate that while the wealth effect generally has a relatively modest effect on spending, it may be larger now. That's because retirement-age Americans, who are more likely to spend out of their wealth, constitute a larger proportion of the nation: Americans ages 65 and over make up about 17% of the population, up from 13% in 2010. And people with stock holdings can now easily access their account balances online, increasing their awareness of increases in their net worth.