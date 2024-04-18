911 Service Interruptions Reported Across Multiple States

Law enforcement agencies in several states faced 911 service interruptions on Wednesday evening, causing concern among residents and officials alike. Reports of disruptions emerged from South Dakota, Texas, Nebraska, and Nevada, sparking efforts to restore emergency communication channels swiftly.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety acknowledged the statewide 911 service interruption, indicating a lack of immediate clarity on the root cause. However, reassuring updates followed, with the department announcing the restoration of service for the South Dakota 911 system. Urging citizens to remain calm, the department emphasised its commitment to ensuring prompt emergency response.
Amid the outage, alternative communication methods were highlighted, with authorities encouraging the use of texting to 911 in locations where available. Additionally, citizens were advised to utilize non-emergency lines for reaching local police and county sheriff offices.
In Sioux Falls and Rapid City, authorities communicated via social media platforms about the restoration of 911 services, alleviating concerns in these areas. Residents were advised to resume normal emergency procedures but were reminded to reserve 911 calls for genuine emergencies only.
Similarly, in Texas, the City of Del Rio Police Department clarified that an outage affecting a major cellular carrier was the primary issue, rather than a flaw within the city's emergency systems. With emergency services remaining operational, residents were urged to explore alternative means of contacting 911 if mobile connectivity was disrupted.
Meanwhile, portions of Nebraska, including Chase County, grappled with reported outages, prompting officials to reassure citizens that landline access to 911 remained intact. Contrarily, in Lincoln, the state's capital, authorities assured the public of the operational status of their 911 system, providing a sense of relief amidst the regional disruptions.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department encountered a similar challenge, with initial reports indicating a lack of clarity on the timeline for resolution. However, efforts culminated in the restoration of 911 services, ensuring that vital communication channels were back in operation.
Throughout the ordeal, authorities consistently stressed the importance of utilizing 911 exclusively for life-threatening emergencies, while encouraging residents to leverage alternative methods of communication when necessary.
Also, all who called during the outage have been called back and provided assistance, the police department stated.