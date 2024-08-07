5 Shocking Controversies Surrounding Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz You Need To Know

Critics, including Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann and state Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, argue that Walz was too slow to act. While Walz did eventually deploy the National Guard to restore order, some believe his response was delayed, which they argue allowed the violence to escalate. The criticism centers around the perception that Walz was hesitant to take decisive action due to concerns about alienating his progressive base, who were seen as supportive of the protests. This delay in response has been cited as a factor in the extensive damage to businesses and properties in downtown Minneapolis.